Police: 18 people arrested, 17 guns seized in Portland as part of ‘Operation Safe Winter’

Portland police arrested 18 people and seized 17 guns in the last two weeks as part of an enforcement operation called “Operation Safe Winter.”

The operation launched on Jan. 22. Officers assigned to the Gang Enforcement Team worked with officers at multiple precincts and partnering law enforcement agencies targeting people involved in gun violence.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail has investigated the death of five people as a result of gun violence already this year, including one Wednesday night in downtown Portland.

Along with the arrests and gun seizures, police said 36 people were found with outstanding warrants during Operation Safe Winter.

"In response to these recent homicides, I directed the members of our Gang Enforcement team and Gun Violence Task Force to conduct directed missions to contact those individuals in our community who are responsible for gun violence," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "Part of this mission was to be proactive in our approach to intercede and attempt to stop further violence at a time of heightened tension and emotion. As always, this was a collaborative effort with our partners, and I'm appreciative of all the support we received."

Law enforcement, public safety and community groups involved in partnership for this mission included:

Gresham Police Department/ Multnomah County Sheriff's Office East Metro Gang Enforcement Team

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATTF)

Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC)

Multnomah County Parole and Probation

Multnomah County Juvenile Parole and Probation

Oregon Youth Authority

Crisis Response Team

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center (POIC)

Portland Public Schools

Latino Network

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

Native American Youth and Family Center

Information about Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area, and other city efforts addressing youth violence can be found at the Office of Youth Violence Prevention.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.