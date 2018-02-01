MORE meets Gary Rogowski, Portland's titan of timber

When you think about woodworkers, the fictional character Ron Swanson probably comes to mind.

In the Rose City, there's the real Gary Rogowski.

Gary is a master woodworker who creates wooden pieces and teaches classes as his studio in northwest Portland.

MORE's Molly Riehl paid him a visit to is his handy work, talk to him about his fan Nick Offerman and how he got his start in woodworking.

Gary told Molly he studied literature, but once he learned about the math and structure behind woodworking, he was hooked.

The first "good thing" he ever made was a stool he showed Molly, which has been the model for all his stools for the last 40 years.

Gary's handmade creations sure withstand the test of time.

Interested in learning more about the art of woodworking? Check out Gary’s website: NorthwestWoodworking.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.