Game day grub: How to make Guaca-Molly

The second biggest food consumption day in America is around the corner: Super Bowl Sunday.

So for those going to a party or hosting one, MORE has an easy, no cook dish for you to try.

Molly Riehl has a recipe perfect for the big game: Guaca-Molly!

Here is the full recipe, which feeds a group of ten or more.

Ingredients:

5 avocados peeled and scooped (save the pit of one to keep the guac from browning)

½ C sour cream (can substitute plain Greek yogurt for a healthier option)

½ C salsa

1 C Cotija cheese crumbled

1 can “Green Giant Steam Crisp White Shoepeg Corn”

Salt and garlic powder to taste

Instructions:

Smash together avocados, sour cream, salsa, Cotija cheese, salt and garlic powder

Add corn and mix

Scoop into serving bowl and add avocado pit in the middle

Enjoy!

***NOTE: It’s very important to make this dish your own! Spice it up with jalapenos or hot sauce if you want to! Adjust ingredients to your desire. Make the most of the ingredients you love, and you will definitely enjoy it!

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.