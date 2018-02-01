Linfield College announces hiring of new president

Linfield College has named a new president.

Dr. Miles K. Davis will be the 20th president and the first African-American president in the institution’s 160-year history.

Davis, dean of Shenandoah University's Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business in Winchester, Virginia, will begin his new job July 1. He succeeds Dr. Thomas L. Hellie, who is retiring after 12 years as Linfield president.

"From the moment I engaged with Linfield and the community, it has been a growing love affair," Davis said. "From the Board of Trustees to the faculty, staff, coaches and administrators, Linfield College is an impressive group of people. It is Linfield's students, though, who really stole my heart with their inquisitive and thoughtful questions. I am excited about becoming a part of this community of learners and scholars."

Davis has a doctorate in human and organizational sciences from The George Washington University, a master’s degree in human resource development from Bowie State University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Duquense University. At Shenandoah since 2001, he was the inaugural chair of the management science department at the Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business and became the founding director of its Institute for Entrepreneurship. He was named dean of the school in 2012.

The nationwide search for Linfield's 20th president began in May 2017, when Hellie announced he would retire at the end of the 2017-18 academic year. A search committee, which included representatives from the Linfield College Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and student body, closely reviewed the credentials of the candidates and conducted extensive interviews.

"I am gratified to know that Dr. Davis will become Linfield's next president," Hellie said. "His personality and experience align very well with our college's culture and future needs. Linfield has been a great home for me, and I trust it will be for him as well."

For more information, go to linfield.edu.

