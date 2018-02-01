DOJ: Oregon man made terrorist threats to airports over feud with family member

An Oregon man called airports in Nevada and Texas claiming a family member traveling through those locations was a terrorist, according to the Department of Justice.

Sonny Donnie Smith, 38, of Clackamas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland on Thursday to making anonymous harassing telephone calls to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland, Texas.

Investigators said no real terrorist threat was found, because Smith made the calls as part of a “family feud.”

According to court documents, Smith admitted making two anonymous telephone calls to security offices at those airports.

An FBI spokesperson said Smith “quickly found his harassment was far from anonymous.”

"The safety and security of our nation's airports and travelers are of paramount importance to law enforcement, and we will continue to swiftly and thoroughly investigate all threats of terrorism," said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. "False reports intended to harass others waste law enforcement time and resources and will be prosecuted accordingly."

Smith faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised released. His sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

