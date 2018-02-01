Blazers coach Terry Stotts named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for January.

Stotts led Portland to an 11-5 record in January and an undefeated month at the Moda Center. The Blazers are a season-high seven games above .500 at 29-22, currently good enough for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Stotts has now won the award five times, the most by a Trail Blazers head coach in team history.

Stotts previously won the award in November 2013, December 2014, February 2016 and March 2017

On Jan. 26 at Dallas, Stotts became one of four head coaches in team history to win 250 games and one of five head coaches in the NBA to win 250-plus games with their current team.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month, but the award went to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.