Surveillance released, reward offered in SW Portland Plaid Pantry armed robbery

Surveillance images of Plaid Pantry robber in southwest Portland. (Images: Portland Police Bureau/Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Surveillance images were released and a reward has been offered to catch an armed robber in southwest Portland.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry store at 4404 S.W. Multnomah Blvd. on Dec. 29.

The Plaid Pantry employee told police the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect walked out of the store and was last seen heading toward a rear parking lot.

The suspect is described as a man, unknown race, wearing a black ski mask, gray baseball cap with an Under Armour logo, a yellow and black jacket, black pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Surveillance images were released by investigators Thursday to assist in catching the suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

