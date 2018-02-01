Police identify man shot and killed Wednesday night in downtown Portland

Police have released the identity of the 22-year-old shot and killed in downtown Portland Wednesday night.

Investigators said the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Davonte D. Kerney died as a result of “homicidal violence from gunshot wounds.”

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived on scene they found Kerney injured. He was taken to an area hospital, dying a short time later.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are continuing to investigate this shooting and are asking for anyone with information on this incident or with surveillance footage from nearby locations to please contact Detective Rico Beniga at by phone 503-823-0457 or by email at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

PPB officials said this is their sixth homicide so far this year.

