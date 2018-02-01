Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist in SE Portland

Police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in southeast Portland and then left the scene.

Officers responded to the incident near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver left the scene and has not been located. A description of the suspect vehicle is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.