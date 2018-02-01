Court documents: Aloha murder suspect accused of dismembering victim

The man accused of killing an Aloha mother and leaving her body in his car faced a judge on Thursday.

Jeremiah Johnston, 35, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul.

Detectives found her remains last Thursday and new court documents state her body was dismembered.

Zghoul’s family did not attend the arraignment, but earlier this week, they released a statement thanking detectives, friends and neighbors for their support.

Zghoul’s sister wrote, “We have lost our daughter, mother, sister and friend – a beautiful soul who will remain in our hearts forever. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Johnston is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Johnston's criminal history includes arrests for DUII in 2011, tampering with drug records, forgery and identity theft in 2014, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin in 2015 and parole and probation violations in 2017.

