Portland police won’t work with ICE for immigration enforcement under new policy

The Portland Police Bureau has just revised a directive on immigration enforcement, stating that officers will not work with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

The revised policy states that the bureau is there to protect and serve the residents of Portland, “regardless of their national origin or immigration status.”

The policy also notes that no officer will “interrogate, detain, arrest, initiate an investigation or take other official police action” against some solely on those two factors.

It will still be PPB policy to work with the Department of Homeland Security regarding emergency response and fighting crimes like drug and human trafficking, terrorism and human rights violations.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted to the directive on Twitter, calling it one of the "most progressive policies of its kind in the nation.”

To read the full policy, visit PortlandOregon.gov.

