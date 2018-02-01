Crews respond to house fire in Seaside; no damage to the immediate area

Local firefighters respond to a house fire at 412 N. Holladay in Seaside. The home owner and his dog were out running errands Thursday afternoon shortly before the fire started.

A motorist passing by witnessed smoke coming from the home and called 911.

The southwest portion of the single-family house was ablaze when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The cause of fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious and no neighboring homes appear to have been damaged.

