People in the North Park Blocks concerned about jump in criminal activity

The deadly shooting in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue Wednesday night was the latest in a string of violent crimes that has business owners and residents concerned.

Police said Thursday that the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Davonte D. Kerney.

Officers said Kerney was wanted in connection to a Crime Stopper’s case from December of 2016, adding that there was a felony parole violation warrant out for his arrest.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau said this was the city's sixth homicide so far this year.

People living and working nearby told FOX 12 the recent increase in crime has left them feeling uneasy.

“There is a lot of activities in terms of it’s not quite right kind of activities,” Butterfly Belly Restaurant co-owner Minh Tran told FOX 12. “At night, the park is very dark.”

The North Park Blocks are typically a very busy area. Runners jog along the streets, kids play at nearby parks and there’s a lot of foot and car traffic at night

Still, not everyone feels at ease walking these streets after dark.

“Sometimes with a group it’s usually fine, but later at night it can get sketchy,” nearby resident Carter Howard said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau’s neighborhood crime statistics website, there were no murders in the pearl district last year, but there were at least 153 assaults from December of 2016 to December of 2017.

“From what I heard from our neighbors, it’s getting better, but if that’s the meaning of better then it still needs a lot of work,” Tran said.

