Artist selected to lead tribute wall project honoring MAX stabbing victims

An artist has been selected to lead the tribute wall project to honor the victims of last year’s deadly MAX stabbings.

Sarah Farahat will lead a team of artists to transport the nearly 2,000 feet of wall space at the Hollywood Transit Center into a “vibrant tribute reflecting the spirit of the heartfelt messages and images that family, friends and strangers had created on the walls in the wake of the incident,” according to TriMet.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, were killed in May 2017 on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center. Investigators said Jeremy Christian stabbed the men, as well as Micah Fletcher, after they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers. Fletcher survived the attack.

Christian is set to face trail on aggravated murder charges in June 2019.

The Hollywood Transit Center Tribute Wall Advisory Committee chose from four finalists Wednesday. Committee members said Farahat provided a rendering for the tribute wall, but her team will receive input from the advisory committee and the victims’ family members in creating the final design.

"I am deeply honored that the committee and TriMet have entrusted this project into our care. I look forward to sharing more about the project in the coming weeks after speaking in depth with the review committee. I have a very committed team of artists, educators and activists that will come together in the next few months to not only create a beautiful memorial, but also to cultivate further understanding across differences to celebrate our city's richly diverse cultural heritage, and to demonstrate the fierce love that Portlanders are learning to show for each other in these difficult times,” said Farahat.

The tribute wall is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. A commemorative plaque will also be placed at the transit center on the anniversary of the attack.

