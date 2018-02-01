Battle Ground man found guilty in the murder of 3-year-old

Ricardo Gutierrez was found guilty Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and assault in the May 2016 killing of 3-year-old Jose Castillo-Cisneros. (KPTV)

A Battle Ground man was found guilty Thursday of the 2016 killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

The judge in Vancouver found Ricardo Gutierrez guilty on charges of first-degree murder and assault.

Gutierrez was arrested May 23, 2016, after police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Battle Ground.

When officers arrived, they found 3-year-old Jose Castillo-Cisneros suffering from serious injuries. The boy later died from his injuries.

During the trial, defense attorneys argued that Gutierrez grew increasingly frustrated with the child, who was developmentally delayed.

Investigators said Gutierrez repeatedly punched the boy and even threw him against a wall.

He told investigators he blacks out when he gets angry and that he doesn't remember hurting the child.

Gutierrez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

