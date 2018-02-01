Armed robber demands money and cigarettes from Tigard gas station worker

A man armed with a gun demanded money and cigarettes from a gas station employee in Tigard.

Police responded to the Astro Gas Station on the 12800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee was standing in the outdoor kiosk when the suspect walked up and displayed a handgun. The suspect got away, after also taking the victim’s phone.

The suspect was wearing a brown fedora hat, had a full beard and a “prominent belly,” according to police. The suspect is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. The victim recalled seeing a bandage on his left check.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but the suspect was not found. Surveillance images of the suspect were released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tigard police at 503-718-COPS or tips@tigard-or.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.