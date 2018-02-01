Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train in Canby

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Canby Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of 99E and South Ivy Street on the report of a person hit by a train.

Police said a Union Pacific train was going southbound when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released but police did say the victim is male.

A Union Pacific spokesperson said, "Our hearts go out to friends and family of the deceased."

Union Pacific said the locomotive engineer and conductor were immediately put in touch with peer counselors.

