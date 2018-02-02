'Don't Shoot Portland' hosts event honoring victims of gun violence

"Don't Shoot Portland" held an event on Thursday night to honor the victim of Wednesday night's shooting and other victims of gun violence.

The event took place at the Woodlawn Multicultural Impact Collective.

Families of shooting victims throughout Portland showed up and raised money for Davonte Kerney's family.

Kerney was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

FOX 12 spoke with one woman who said her son was shot six times in January of 2015 and lived. She said Kerney's death is heartbreaking, and she is tired of the violence.

"I want to say to the mother, my heart goes out to you. I know right now you have pain, you have lost your baby, there's no words. My son didn't die, however violence is violence. My heart goes out to you, goes out to the family," said Laurie Palmer, CEO of Go Get Your Child.

Wednesday night's shooting was the sixth murder in Portland in 2018.

