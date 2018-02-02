Two toddlers saved from busy street after escaping Vancouver day care

A Vancouver mother says she’s glad her toddler is alive, after he escaped his day care center and almost crossed a busy street.

“He was in the middle of a busy parking lot. The sun was going down. He’s a little three-year-old. Something horrific could’ve happened to him,” that mother says. She did not want to be identified.

The day care owners at Kiddie Academy say they take full responsibility, and are making some changes to security after two children escaped out of their facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Vijay Ilavarasan, one of the owners, says the children were transitioning from recess when two of them ran down the hall and out their lobby doors.

“These are children, right? You know they tend to go. That is still our responsibility, to make sure they are safe. And then [the teacher] had to first make sure the children are safe in the class, and then they page the front office,” he said.

Two separate parents driving through the parking lot saw the children.

Sarah Sutton was one of them.

“When it comes to children there’s just absolutely no excuse, especially young ones that have no clue what they’re doing, right or wrong,” Sutton said.

Sutton says she spotted one of the toddlers near Black Rock Coffee, which is much farther away than the mother of one child says day care workers admit.

“She made it seem as if they barely breached the doors. She admitted that they weren’t aware that they were outside. It was a busy time when people were coming to pick up their children,” said one mother. “Terrified. Of course, as a parent you’re just imagining the worst case scenario.”

Ilavarasan says as a father himself, it’s his worst nightmare. He says he and his wife Deepika, the other owner, are working hard to make sure something like this never happens again.

“Our families know Deepika and I live and breathe here and we do everything we can to the best of our ability for our children and we will continue to do whatever we can,” he said.

Ilavarasan says they immediately reported the incident to CPS. Vancouver police were alerted, too.

The Department of Social and Health Services tell FOX 12 they are also investigating.

Ilavarasan says they’re working to install a push button for the doors, removing the automatic sensors that currently let a person out.

