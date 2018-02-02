Soldier who died in accidental shooting at Camp Rilea identified

The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.

Officials identified Spc. Devin James Kuhn as the soldier who died after a shot was fired Wednesday night in the housing area at Camp Rilea. The shot was fired during a training, according to officials.

Kuhn died from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is the primary training facility for the Oregon National Guard.

Kuhn, originally from Philadelphia, had just turned 24 on Sunday.

He was assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, since December 2015.

Kuhn served as an automatic rifleman who deployed once in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

During his life, Kuhn was awarded and decorated with the National Defense Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, the Expert Infantryman's Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab.

Kuhn is survived by his wife and parents and his death is under investigation.

