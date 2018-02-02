On the Go with Joe at BG Food Cartel - KPTV - FOX 12

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton.

The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.

The cartel features 31 food carts, a speakeasy bar with indoor/outdoor seating and a rotating tap of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages alike.

For anyone interested in having a big crowd at the cartel, its event space is large enough to fit 150 guests.

The BG Food Cartel is located at 4250 Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue and more information about the cartel is available on its website.

