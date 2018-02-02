On the Go with Joe at BG Food Cartel

Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton.

The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.

The cartel features 31 food carts, a speakeasy bar with indoor/outdoor seating and a rotating tap of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages alike.

For anyone interested in having a big crowd at the cartel, its event space is large enough to fit 150 guests.

From Guam to Germany to Argentina: 31 tasty cuisines at the new #bgfoodcartel in Beaverton. Oh and let’s not forget the Chicken and Waffles, Mole Burrito and Soup Dumplings. I’m gonna need a bigger stomach. pic.twitter.com/Z9Fk2wUV3D — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 2, 2018

The BG Food Cartel is located at 4250 Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue and more information about the cartel is available on its website.

