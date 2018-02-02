Police: Man who was Tigard High School teacher and coach arrested for sex abuse

A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing students at the high school where he used to work was arrested Thursday by Tigard police.

Detectives arrested Marcus D. Jolley, a former teacher and coach at Tigard High School, at his home without incident.

Police said Jolley was the subject of an in-depth investigation that launched last summer after a former Tigard High School student reported alleged sex abuse by Jolley to a Tigard Police School Resource officer.

Another victim contacted officers recently, according to police, intensifying the investigation into Jolley.

He is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a high school student beginning in July 2005 and continuing throughout the year. Jolley also allegedly abused the second victim in 2016. Police said the alleged abuse occurred when both victims were students attending Tigard High School.

On Thursday, Jolley was indicted on five counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sex abuse.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Anyone with information on Jolley, including knowledge of other possible victimization, is encouraged to contact investigators at 503-718-2677 or tips@tigard-or.gov.

