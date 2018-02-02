Forest Grove police searching for missing woman

The Forest Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Carol Wallace left her home in Forest Grove at around noon Tuesday and she has not been heard from since that time.

Police said her cell phone was active in the Salem area at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Wallace to come forward so they can assure she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Grove police at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.