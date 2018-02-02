On the Go with Joe at Portland Seafood and Wine Festival

The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.

The festival is in its 13th year and while it has plenty of seafood and wine, there’s much more to enjoy, too.

With 175 exhibitors in 60,000 square feet of space, the festival also boasts craft beers, ciders, distilled spirits and other things to taste.

The event also supports a good cause: it benefits the Oregon Chapter of the National MS Society

About to get our claws on some crab at the @pdxSeafoodFest Grab your crab cracker and corkscrew and join us live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/yYNNXT1lsD — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 2, 2018

Anyone interested in the festival can learn more at PDXSeafoodAndWineFestival.com.

