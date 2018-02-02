On the Go with Joe at Portland Seafood and Wine Festival

The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.More >
Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a student at the high school where he used to work was arrested Thursday by Tigard police.More >
A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a student at the high school where he used to work was arrested Thursday by Tigard police.More >
If you experience symptoms like a runny nose - sore throat - breathing problems - and headache you may think it's the flu.More >
If you experience symptoms like a runny nose - sore throat - breathing problems - and headache you may think it's the flu.More >
Netflix users, beware of new scam designed to steal your personal information.More >
Netflix users, beware of new scam designed to steal your personal information.More >
A Vancouver mother says she’s glad her toddler is alive, after he escaped his day care center and almost crossed a busy street.More >
A Vancouver mother says she’s glad her toddler is alive, after he escaped his day care center and almost crossed a busy street.More >
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.More >
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
Officers responded to the area of 99E and South Ivy Street on the report of a person hit by a train.More >
Officers responded to the area of 99E and South Ivy Street on the report of a person hit by a train.More >
A Florida nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention.More >
A Florida nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention.More >