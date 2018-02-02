MORE catches up with Portland-based band Portugal. The Man after Grammy win

Portugal. The Man has achieved one of the highest accolades in music: the band just took home a Grammy.

On Sunday, the Portland-based musical group won the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for their single "Feel It Still" at the 60th edition of the awards show.

Fresh off their Grammy win, John Gourley and Zach Carothers were in Portland to perform.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the guys about how they feel “on top of the world.”

Portugal. The Man kicked off their international tour in Eugene Thursday.

