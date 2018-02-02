One lane of Hwy 213 open in each direction near Mulino after ancient landslide repairs

One lane of Highway 213 is open in each direction near Mulino after repairs to cracks caused by an ancient landslide.

One northbound lane was shut down last month after an ancient landslide reactivated during record-setting winter rainfall and caused cracks to open in the road.

Flaggers had been controlling traffic since Jan. 22 on a single lane for a few hundred yards near South Eldorado Road.

New paving completed late Thursday will allow traffic to get by both north and south using the outside lanes and shoulders.

The Oregon Department of Transportation continues to monitor the road daily and expects that additional paving will be needed to keep the road open before long-term repairs are completed.

ODOT said the highway remains safe for travelers. Instruments have been installed to measure movement of the road.

“We do not expect to close the road but are ready to take all necessary steps, including a closure, to ensure public safety,” according to an ODOT statement.

About 40 drains are planned and, when installed and the landslide has stabilized, ODOT will complete final repairs and fully open the road.

A public meeting is set to discuss the landslide from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Arrowhead Golf Club, 28301 Cascade Highway, Molalla.

For more information, go to Oregon.gov/ODOT.

