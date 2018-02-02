James Beard winners behind Ox open new labor of love in Portland: Bistro Agnes

Chefs Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, both James Beard award winners, are big names in Portland’s culinary scene.

They’re not just the dream team behind Ox, they’re also husband and wife.

Now the couple has opened another delectable spot: Bistro Agnes.

MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the romantic restaurant to see Chef Greg and talk about the labor of love.

Bistro Agnes only opened its doors a few weeks ago and is located at 527 Southwest 12th Avenue.

