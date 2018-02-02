Oregon governor and federal attorney discuss marijuana laws

Oregon's governor and top federal attorney are discussing how marijuana laws should be enforced in Oregon at an interagency summit this morning.

The summit comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded Obama-era mandates that paved the way for legalized marijuana use.

The old policy assured that the federal government wouldn't interfere, but last month Sessions said he will provide each state's US Attorney with the tools to tackle the growing drug crisis.

The question many have is what will happen in Oregon and how will marijuana laws be enforced.

Last month, U.S Attorney Billy Williams wrote an op-ed in the Oregonian saying Oregon has a massive marijuana overproduction problem and illegally send it outside the state for the black market.

Williams however said there likely won't be any big changes in enforcement.

“Today I think we have an opportunity to protect the will of our voters, to create more jobs, grow small businesses, and most importantly, to ensure the public's safety," said Gov. Kate Brown.

