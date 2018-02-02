Husband and wife wanted in Colorado, Washington arrested after crash in Cowlitz Co.

A husband and wife with warrants out of Colorado and Washington were arrested after a chase and crash in Cowlitz County.

A Longview police officer attempted to stop a car with a tail light out early Friday morning. The driver did not stop, but the car was found crashed on a side road after a short chase on Pleasant Hill Road.

A K-9 team searched the area, but no suspects were located. Paperwork in the car connected it with a couple wanted by police in Bellingham, Washington on robbery charges.

A deputy contacted employees at two nearby businesses with photos of the suspects. A gas station worker said the couple had been there within the last two days.

A worker at another business called the deputy a short time later to say the man and woman were in the store. Cowlitz County deputies and Kelso police responded and took Michael Scott Enck and Brittany Marie Enck into custody.

Investigators said they are married.

Michael Enck was carrying a loaded handgun and heroin at the time of his arrest, according to deputies, while his wife was attempting to make purchases with a credit card stolen from a Longview resident.

Investigators said Michael Enck possessed additional suspected stolen IDs and credit cards.

Both suspects were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on robbery warrants out of Bellingham and extraditable warrants out of Colorado, as well as several additional local charges.

