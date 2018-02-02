Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton

Police and medical personnel are responding to a 2-vehicle rollover crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near 141st Avenue Friday afternoon.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Metro West, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton Police Department are all at the scene.

Officials at the scene said one of the vehicles has been stabilized with all of the passengers out of the vehicle. Two passengers were injured.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area on Tualatin Valley Highway between 141st and 142nd Avenues as they work to clear the scene.

