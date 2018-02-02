Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Police and medical personnel are responding to a 2-vehicle rollover crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near 141st Avenue Friday afternoon.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Metro West, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton Police Department are all at the scene.

Officials at the scene said one of the vehicles has been stabilized with all of the passengers out of the vehicle. Two passengers were injured.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area on Tualatin Valley Highway between 141st and 142nd Avenues as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.