Suspect appears in court in connection with Vancouver robbery, assault

A suspect facing charges in connection with a robbery and assault in Vancouver faced a judge this week for the first time.

People who live in the Vancouver neighborhood, near the 600 block of Northeast 124th Ave., said such a brutal attack has never happened there before.

“Yeah,” said James Williams. “Crazy for sure.”

“It sounded really bad,” said Williams, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to court documents, 63-year-old Douglas Hodgson’s son found him seriously injured and unconscious in his Vancouver home Jan. 1.

Investigators believe the attack happened several days earlier in December.

“The victim was transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with injuries that included multiple rib, spine and facial fractures,” an attorney read in court. “A deep head laceration and internal brain bleeding.”

Court documents go on to say police found a blunt object from inside Hodgson’s home that they believe was used in the attack. It also said his wallet had been stolen.

One of the suspects, Adriane Aguilar Diaz, was arrested on an unrelated felony charge a couple weeks ago, according to court documents.

The documents go on to state that Aguilar Diaz told police another suspect promised him a place to stay if he helped with the robbery.

It also said Aguilar told police he stayed outside as lookout and did not know what happened inside the home.

“Allegedly he and three others entered in the victim’s home here in Clark County, the alleged victim was assaulted by being beaten to the point of loss of consciousness,” it was read in court. “Allegedly this defendant was the getaway driver and drove to and from the location and then the vehicle being used was alleged to be stolen.”

Aguilar Diaz faced a judge this week. His bond was set at $200,000. He's due back in court next week.

The victim’s family said Hodgson is doing better.

