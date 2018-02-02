Jury convicts man who broke into Milwaukie-area apartment, sexually abused girl

A jury convicted a man who broke into a Milwaukie-area apartment and sexually assaulted a sleeping 9-year-old girl.

Deputies identified Isidro Flores-Ramos as the man wanted for the attack that occurred at the Clackamas Trails Apartments in February 2017. He was arrested near the Mexico border after two months on the run, according to investigators.

He was arrested under the name Santiago Martinez-Flores, but investigators said he stole that identity and was known to use multiple aliases.

Detectives said he has a long criminal history dating back to 1994. He was last known to have been deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving two years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

On Friday, a jury found Flores-Ramos guilty on charges including first-degree sex abuse, attempted rape, burglary and coercion. He will be sentenced on Monday.

