Deputies searching for self-proclaimed white supremacist in Jackson Co.

Deputies in Jackson County said they are looking for a self-proclaimed white supremacist who investigators said broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside.

The sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon reporting a man, later identified as 23-year-old Devon James Wright, of entering a White City home unannounced to collect a debt.

Witnesses said Wright fled from the home in a small black SUV before deputies could arrive.

Deputies searched for Wright around the area, finally serving a warrant at his home Friday. While they did not find Wright, the deputies did discover a stolen Chevrolet pickup that was hidden in Wright’s garage.

There is now a felony arrest warrant for Wright for a parole violation. He had been released from prison last year following a sentence stemming from a 2014 drive-by shooting in White City.

Investigators describe Wright as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with either short cut blond hair or a shaved head and hazel eyes. Wrights has several visible tattoos on his face, head, hands and arms.

Deputies said Wright has claimed affiliations with white supremacist groups in the past and that he is known to travel around the White City area on foot, by bicycle or in a stolen vehicle.

They also warn that anyone who sees Wright should be cautious since he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Devon James Wright is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 541-776-7206.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.