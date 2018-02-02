Lewis County deputies recover large amount of stolen property

Lewis Country Sheriff Office deputies acquired a search warrant on a residential home in the 100 block of Romerman Road.

Deputies found an extensive amount of stolen property that filled a sheriff's office 22' cargo van. The property recovered will be matched up to several burglaries and theft investigations from Centralia to Winlock.

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Lewis County Jail for charges filed in January for robbery, theft, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The deputies investigating the cases will be sorting the property and calling victims to come into the Evidence Division to identity their property.

Anyone having information on these crimes or any other crime, should contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at (360) 748-9286.

