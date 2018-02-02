Law enforcement agencies conduct compliance checks on sex offenders in Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team conducted a five-day mission focusing on compliance checks of registered sex offenders.

The operation occurred during the month of January in Hillsboro. Warrant service attempts and follow-up visits related to probable cause were included as part of the mission.

The Oregon State Police Sex Offender Registry showed nearly 350 known registered sex offenders reported living in the city of Hillsboro. Some of those were not believed to be living at their last reported home and were out of compliance with their reporting requirements.

Each compliance check was an effort to verify an individual registered sex offender’s registry, as well as to identify any additional crimes.

Out of 303 compliance checks, 220 were confirmed positive – meaning they were believed to be living at their reported address – nine were verified negative and 74 were unverified.

Seventeen arrests were made during the operation. Six of those were on charges of failure to report, nine had warrants and two were in connection with domestic incidents.

