Washington Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 team gets new training tool

The Washington County Sheriff's Office K-9 team received a gift this past week in the form of new training suits for the dogs.

Deputies announced the donation in an "unboxing video" on Twitter on Thursday. In the video, K-9 Radar jump from a patrol SUV and heads toward a cardboard box and pulls one of the suits out of it.

“To have new, nice new equipment versus like the old outdated stuff that is rigid and thick, it wasn’t as realistic for the dogs," Dep. Michael Zaugg said.

Two suits were donated to the sheriff's office by the Washington County Sheriff's Office Foundation, a nonprofit that provides grants to fund things that may not be in the sheriff's office budget.

“They (the K-9s) are used quite a bit," foundation President Sal DiGrande said. "It is an active life. It is pretty vigorous.”

The new suits cost about $2,900.

Non-profit WCSO Foundation donated new bite suits to our K-9 team, and Radar couldn’t wait for the unboxing! Tune in to @fox12oregon tonight at 10 to learn more about how the Foundation is helping make our community safer.

?? https://t.co/u7x729fyBh pic.twitter.com/Vg6TpMz0P3 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 2, 2018

The foundation has given grants for other items as well including backpack camera's for the dogs and even established a retirement plan to cover any medical expenses once they hang up the badge.

“That whole issue that we are charted for is to support the sheriff’s office is to enhance public safety," DiGrande said.

The latest gifts are much loved by the K-9s and their handlers as they continue their training in their mission to keep communities safe.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.