Longview street crime unit seizes 12.7 pounds of meth

The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a student at the high school where he used to work was arrested Thursday by Tigard police.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
If you experience symptoms like a runny nose - sore throat - breathing problems - and headache you may think it's the flu.More >
Netflix users, beware of new scam designed to steal your personal information.More >
A Vancouver mother says she’s glad her toddler is alive, after he escaped his day care center and almost crossed a busy street.More >
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.More >
Officers responded to the area of 99E and South Ivy Street on the report of a person hit by a train.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
A Florida nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention.More >
