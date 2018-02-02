Longview street crime unit seizes 12.7 pounds of meth

More than 12 pounds of meth was recovered by the Longview Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit on Jan. 31.

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Frontage Road. A third person in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant.

It is believed the drugs were intended for distribution in the local area and have a street value of more than $75,000, according to the SCU.

All three occupants of the vehicle are being held at the Cowlitz County Jail.

