Longview street crime unit seizes 12.7 pounds of meth - KPTV - FOX 12

Longview street crime unit seizes 12.7 pounds of meth

Image: Longview Police Department Image: Longview Police Department
LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) -

More than 12 pounds of meth was recovered by the Longview Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit on Jan. 31.

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Frontage Road. A third person in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant.

It is believed the drugs were intended for distribution in the local area and have a street value of more than $75,000, according to the SCU.

All three occupants of the vehicle are being held at the Cowlitz County Jail.

