Sheriff: Two attempted murder suspects arrested after assault at Fairview apartment

Christian Jesus Alvarez-Ochoa, Rigoberto Martinez-Alcocer, jail booking photos Christian Jesus Alvarez-Ochoa, Rigoberto Martinez-Alcocer, jail booking photos
Two attempted murder suspects were arrested after an assault at a Fairview apartment complex, according to deputies.

Multnomah County deputies responded to Fairview Oaks Apartments at 12:21 a.m. Friday.

A 911 caller reported someone had been assaulted and the suspects ran away. The caller said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Deputies tracked the suspects to the adjoining Fairview Woods Apartments.

Christian Jesus Alvarez-Ochoa, 23, and Rigoberto Martinez-Alcocer, 23, were found inside an apartment and taken into custody.

Deputies said the suspects were later booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder. Alvarez-Ochoa was also arrested on the charge of violation of a restraining order, while Martinez-Alcocer is facing additional charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

No other details were released about the ongoing investigation. 

