Vancouver police arrest 2 after raid in Hearthwood neighborhood

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Police said two men were arrested in a home in Vancouver Friday afternoon, with one of the men now facing multiple drug charges.

Officers from the Neighborhood Response Team East served a warrant to a home in the area of Northeast 10th Street and Northeast 141st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The officers arrested 24-year-old Clifford E Morlan on charges of delivery and possession of drugs, including LSD, ecstasy and marijuana.

The second man, Joseph A. Miller, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant from Multnomah County.

Both men were booked into the Clark County Jail.

