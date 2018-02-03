OSP: Man killed in crash on Hwy138E in Douglas Co.

Oregon State Police said a man was killed in a crash in Douglas County Friday night.

Troopers said they responded to the crash just before midnight on Highway 138E near milepost 16.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 1992 Toyota Tacoma pickup, operated by Dakota Miller, age 27 of Glide was traveling westbound on Highway 138E, when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Troopers said the Toyota left the roadway, rolled several times causing Miller to be ejected.

The Toyota came to a rest on its top on the shoulder portion of the highway.

Oregon State Police said Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene after lifesaving measures were performed by medical personnel.

OSP was assisted by Douglas County SO, Douglas County Fire and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.