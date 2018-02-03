Police investigating shooting near Skidmore Fountain

Police said officers found a man injured after reports of a shooting overnight in Downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said they were called to Naito Parkway under the Burnside Bridge at 1:26 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple callers reported the shooting and said the people associated with the shooting had moved to the Skidmore Fountain.

One caller contacted 9-1-1 and said he was a private security officer and had fired warning shots.

Officers contacted multiple witnesses of the shooting and located the private security officer, who cooperated with investigators.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe there was a confrontation between several people and the private security officer. During the initial incident, the private security officer reportedly fired multiple warning shots.

Officers canvassed the area and located evidence of gunfire. One person sustained minor injuries near the scene.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau's Assault Detail and Forensic Evidence Division responded to the assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact detectives with the Detective Divisions Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

