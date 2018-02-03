Seven people injured in two-vehicle crash in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Seven people injured in two-vehicle crash in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Gresham Saturday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of the intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street.

The sheriff's office said deputies learned a vehicle carrying multiple passengers crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

A total of seven people were injured in the crash. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Flight.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team have responded to the scene.

The intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street is closed during the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

