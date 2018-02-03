Seven people injured in two-vehicle crash in Troutdale

Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Troutdale Saturday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of the intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street.

The sheriff's office said deputies learned a vehicle carrying multiple passengers crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

A total of seven people were injured in the crash. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Flight.

“It’s a heartbreaking scene,” said one witness on scene.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team have responded to the scene.

The intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street was closed for hours during the investigation.

