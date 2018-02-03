Two new fire stations open in Vancouver

It was a big day in the City of Vancouver as two brand new fire stations opened for the first time.

On Saturday, grand opening celebrations were held at the new Fire Station 1, located at 2607 Main Street, and Fire Station 2, located at 2106 Norris Road.

People were able to tour the new stations to learn more about them. The new stations are more technologically advanced and are built to withstand earthquakes.

Captain Matt Thierfelder at Station 2 says the new stations are also designed to house both men and women. The old station was built at a time when women weren't firefighters.

"It helps us out by having a newer fire station in a centrally located area where we can be quicker to medical calls and responses. That is how it helps," said Thierfelder.

Captains say the new locations make them feel more apart of the neighborhoods they are covering.

