Oregon Ducks fall to Stanford 96-61 in men's basketball

Dorian Pickens scored 25 points, making all five of is 3-point attempts and Stanford handed Oregon its worst loss of the season, beating the Ducks 96-61 Saturday.

KZ Okpala added 20 points for the Cardinal (13-11, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their second straight and seventh in 10 games. Reid Travis added 17 points.

Troy Brown scored 15 points for Oregon (15-8, 5-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Victor Bailey, Jr. added 13 points and Elijah Brown and Paul White scored 10 each.

The game seemed to turn on a blown call. Oregon threw the ball out of bounds but was awarded the ball. Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer moments later to bring the Ducks within 19-16.

Daejon Davis hit a 3-pointer on the other end that sparked a 13-0 run and Stanford was in the control the rest of way. Davis flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Pickens was 9-of-11 shooting from the floor including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Okpala hit a layup in the final minute of the first half and the Cardinal took a 50-34 lead into halftime.

Oregon hadn't lost by more than 12 all year. The Ducks also gave up a season-high in points. Stanford scored 107 points in an overtime victory over UCLA on Jan. 4.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Since Dana Altman has been at the helm, the Ducks own the second-best record during the second half of Pac-12 play at 46-18. ... Oregon leads the Pac-12 and ranks seventh nationally in free throw percentage (.781). Elijah Brown is shooting .963 from the foul line and has made 39 straight. He hasn't missed a free throw since Nov. 26 in a home game against Oklahoma.

Stanford: Dorian Pickens' first basket made him the 46th Stanford men's basketball player to reach 1,000 career points. ... Stanford has won the rebounding battle in 19 of its games this year. ... Daejon Davis is averaging six assists a game over his last 10.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Washington on Thursday.

Stanford: Travels to Utah on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.