Crews searching for hiker that fell near Henline Falls in Marion Co.

Search and rescue crews are responding to Henline Falls after a man fell about 30 feet.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received the report at 5:30 p.m. They believe the man is seriously injured and in need of immediate rescue.

Fire personnel as well as the sheriff's office search and rescue team are attempting to locate the man. Deputies are also requesting help from the Army Air National Guard.

The sheriff's office said no one is with the injured man.

The area searchers are responding to is very remote and it will take awhile for crews to arrive to the location, according to the sheriff's office.

