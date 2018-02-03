Crews searching for hiker that fell near Henline Falls in Marion - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews searching for hiker that fell near Henline Falls in Marion Co.

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Search and rescue crews are responding to Henline Falls after a man fell about 30 feet.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received the report at 5:30 p.m. They believe the man is seriously injured and in need of immediate rescue.

Fire personnel as well as the sheriff's office search and rescue team are attempting to locate the man. Deputies are also requesting help from the Army Air National Guard.

The sheriff's office said no one is with the injured man.

The area searchers are responding to is very remote and it will take awhile for crews to arrive to the location, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.