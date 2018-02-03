Crews searching for hiker that fell near Henline Falls in Marion Co.

The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
Police said two men were arrested in a home in Vancouver Friday afternoon, with one of the men now facing multiple drug charges.More >
Two attempted murder suspects were arrested after an assault at a Fairview apartment complex, according to deputies.More >
Two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said.More >
A long-time executive director at a popular summer camp for children with diabetes has been accused of embezzling nearly $70,000 from the camp.More >
A 40-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a student at the high school where he used to work was arrested Thursday by Tigard police.More >
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of the intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street.More >
Alstyle is recalling their infant bodysuits after discovering the snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.More >
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >
