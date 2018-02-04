Police investigating armed robbery in SE Portland

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bakery in Southeast Portland.

Police said at 8:40 p.m. Saturday night, East Precinct officers were called to the Cinco De Mayo Bakery on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect entered the bakery and demanded money while holding a gun.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect left the bakery without incident.

Responding officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspects' description.

Based on preliminary information, Portland Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic male, 23 to 25-years-old, five feet five inches tall, 160 pounds armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police.

