Police investigating armed robbery at SE Portland market

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Southeast Portland market at gunpoint.

Clerks at the G&S market on Southeast Foster Road called police at around 9:30 Saturday night.

Investigators say a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the neighborhood but could not find anyone matching his description.

Police said the suspect is a black man in his twenties, about 5’ 10” tall with a medium to stocky build.

If you know anything about the robbery, contact Portland Police.

