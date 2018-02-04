Man airlifted to hospital after falling near Henline Falls

A Beaverton man was airlifted to the hospital after falling 30 feet near Henline Falls.

Crews were called to the falls at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Deputies said 21-year-old Andrew Agnesse and two friends entered the woods near Henline Falls Saturday afternoon. None of the men were prepared for the conditions and tried to climb terrain beyond their skill level. That's when deputies said Agnesse fell.

At 8:15 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews had made contact with Agnesse.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Linn County Search and Rescue and Marion County Search and Rescue also began the hike to help Agnesse at 11:30 p.m.

Due to the terrain, the vast majority of the team was turned around and eight climbers continued on.

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, those eight climbers reached Agnesse according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said at 4 a.m., rescuers began carrying Agnesse to an area where he could be hoisted to safety.

The hoisting location was about 600 feet below where Agnesse fell. It took crews four hours to carry him to the area.

At 9:20 a.m., Agnesse was airlifted to a Salem Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said this incident is a reminder to all of our residents and visitors to always be prepared for conditions when recreating outdoors.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.