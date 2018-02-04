Car crashes into police SUV in NE Portland

A car hit a police SUV in northeast Portland early Sunday.

The crash occurred near Northeast Lloyd and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards just before 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates an officer was driving through the intersection with his emergency lights and siren activated when a car crashed into his patrol vehicle.

Neither the officer or the other driver sustained injuries that required hospitalization.

Police say there were no arrests or citations.

